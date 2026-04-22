New York Drivers May Soon See Cars With Hidden Toilets

Soon, New Yorkers won't need to exit their car for bathroom breaks during road trips.

Would you be ok with this happening in your car?

Chinese Carmaker Trying To Solve Road Trip Argument.

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Seres, a Chinese carmaker, just solved what might be the longest road trip argument in history. The high-end electric vehicle company has patented a voice-activated toilet that slides out from under the passenger seat.

The system hopes to give drivers a solution during traffic jams, long drives, or when a rest stop isn't available.

How It Works

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You're probably wondering how this works. Officials say the toilet is hidden under a standard passenger seat. It can be deployed manually or via voice commands.

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The toilet occupies the existing space under the passenger seat, to not take up any room from the passenger.

It uses a waste collection tank equipped with a rotating heating element to evaporate urine and dry solid waste. The waste tank has to be emptied manually, but officials say the heating element limits the amount you have to empty the tank on your own.

An integrated exhaust fan and pipe system vents unpleasant smells directly outside the vehicle cabin.

Despite announcing the patent, Seres has not announced any official plans to include this feature in its current production models.

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So, no release date has been announced yet. But for anyone who's ever had to choose between a gas station bathroom and holding it for 45 minutes, this is the invention we've been waiting for.

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