These New Laws Are Impacting Shoppers Across New York

New laws are taking effect in New York, and they could impact how some residents shop.

Some states are now banning soda and junk food purchases.

Are Soda & Candy SNAP Purchases Banned In New York State?

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You may have seen headlines about states banning soda and candy from SNAP purchases. The good news for New Yorkers is that's not happening. At least not yet.

At least 18 states have received USDA waivers to restrict what food stamp recipients can buy, with items like soda, candy, energy drinks, and prepared desserts getting banned from SNAP-eligible purchases in states like Texas, Florida, and Iowa.

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New York is not one of those states. For now, New Yorkers using SNAP benefits can still buy soda, chips, candy, and ice cream alongside regular groceries like produce, meat, and dairy.

Some New Laws Impacting New York Shoppers

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But, there are still some changes that impact New York shoppers, including who qualifies to keep receiving SNAP benefits.

In March, New York State rolled out stricter work requirements statewide for what the federal government calls Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents. If you're a non-disabled adult between 18 and 64 without children under 14 at home, you now need to document at least 80 hours per month of work, volunteering, or job training to keep your benefits beyond three months.

If you're already working at least 20 hours a week at minimum wage, you typically meet the requirement automatically. Seniors 65 and older and people with disabilities are exempt.

For those who don't meet the requirements, benefits could be reduced or cut off as early as June of this year.

Stricter Self-Checkout Policies

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If you shop at Walmart or Target, both retailers have rolled out stricter self-checkout policies.

The companies now limit customers to 10 items or fewer in self-checkout lanes.

Other brand-name companies like ShopRite, Wegmans, and Aldi introduced a 20-item limit for self-check-out lanes.

This isn't a SNAP-specific rule, but it's a change that affects everyday shopping trips for many New Yorkers.

If You Hear This At A New York Walmart, It's Critical To Run Away

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.

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