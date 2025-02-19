Upstate New York Home To World’s Cleanest, Bluest Most Beautiful Lake

A lake in New York State is among the most beautiful lakes in all of America. It's also the cleanest.

One Upstate New York lake continues to get high praise.

Thomas Jefferson Praises Lake George

Thomas Jefferson Getty Images loading...

Lake George is known for its scenic beauty, clear waters, and views of the surrounding mountains. While visiting in 1791 Thomas Jefferson called Lake George

The most beautiful water I ever saw.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Lake George Among Most Beautiful Lakes In America

Canva Canva loading...

Love Exploring recently named the most beautiful lake in every state. Lake George was New York's.

"Somehow, it lives up to such high praise," Love Exploring writes about Lake George. "A magnet for city-dwellers seeking an escape from summer heat, highlights include Million Dollar Beach, a creamy curl of sand by the lakeshore."

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

The praise of Lake George doesn't stop them. Far from it.

A-Z Animals named Lake George the cleanest lake in America. While other publications believe the lake has some of the "bluest waters" in the United States.

Canva Canva loading...

Travel + Leisure believes Lake George is one of America's 11 most beautiful lakes and its Million Dollar Beach is considered one of the 15 best lake beaches in America.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The town in the Adirondacks is one of the "best small towns to chill out," according to WorldAtlas. While TripAdvisor believes Lake George is one of the 18 best lake towns in all of America.

Lake George is often called "The Queen of American Lakes."

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.

10 Best Lakes in New York To Reel in the Big One

10 Best Lakes in New York To Reel in the Big One Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams