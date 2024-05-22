Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Millions of New Yorkers live in this destination while millions more visit the area that has more bed bugs than most of America.
According to recent census data over 8 million people live in New York City. About 63.7 million people are predicted to visit New York City in 2024.
Millions Are Expected To Travel To New York State For Memorial Day Weekend
AAA predicts about 44 million people will travel 50 miles or more for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. That's the second-highest prediction on record.
Triple A's booking data also shows millions are expected to travel to New York City for the holiday weekend.
Only Orlando, Florida and Seattle, Washington are expected to get more tourists for Memorial Day Weekend, according to AAA.
New York City Crawling With Bed Bugs
If you plan on traveling to New York City this weekend, or really anytime in the near future, you should know that New York City is crawling with bed bugs.
Each year, New York City ranks in the top 3 in terms of cities with the most bed bugs.
In 2024, New York City placed second on Orkin's list of the 50 cities infested with bed bugs.
New York City wasn't the only hometown in New York State to make Orkin's list. See the full list below.
Record Number Of New York Travelers
AAA also expects 2.8 million New Yorkers to hit the road for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, that's a new record.
Experts also warn it might take about 70 percent longer to travel on the New York State Thruway.
Best And Worst Times To Drive For Memorial Day Weekend
If you are hitting the road this weekend in New York State, these are the best and worst times to hit the road.
