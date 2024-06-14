A Hudson Valley organization is just one of six in the United States to receive this part of Frank's secret apartment that made her "feel calm and hopeful."

A sapling taken from a tree outside Anne Frank's secret apartment is now in the ground in the Hudson Valley.

A ceremony was held in Westchester County on Tuesday.

Sapling From Tree Outside Anne Frank's Secret Apartment Planted In White Plains, Westchester County, New York

Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center held a special dedication ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance in White Plains.

“We are honored to be entrusted with the sapling, a living memorial symbolizing hope, courage and resilience. It is our hope that the tree stands strong for many years to come so that future generations understand its meaning and splendor” HHREC Executive Director Millie Jasper stated.

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center was one of just six organizations in the United States to receive a sapling from the Anne Frank Center USA.

The sapling was taken from the majestic chestnut tree that grew outside the secret annex mentioned in the "Diary of Anne Frank."

Anne Frank Center USA

"It's not just my imagination- looking at the sky, the clouds, the moon and the stars really does make me feel calm and hopeful," Frank wrote in her Diary. "Nature makes me feel humble and ready to face every blow with courage!

Around 100 people were in attendance to "bear witness to this historic moment," the HHREC stated.

"A beautiful dedication ceremony for the planting of a sapling from Anne Frank’s chestnut tree yesterday at the Garden of Remembrance in White Plains," State Senator Shelley Mayer stated. "Her diary reminds us of the promise of joy and life, even in the face of death and destruction."

State Senator Shelley Maye

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is located at 4 W Red Oak Lane in White Plains.

