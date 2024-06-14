New York Residents Warned Of ‘Days of Extreme Heat & Downpours’

Residents from across New York State are told to prepare for a mix of very severe weather over the next few days.

Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for severe weather

Friday Storms Could Impact Parts of Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, and Mid-Hudson Valley with Heavy Downpours and Damaging Wind Gusts

Canva Canva loading...

Hochul's office reports a cold front is expected to produce "thunderstorms, some with heavy downpours and potentially damaging wind gusts."

The severe weather on Friday is expected in parts of the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, and Mid-Hudson Valley, according to Hochul's Office.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"Impacts from storms could include flash flooding, dangerous travel conditions, and power outages," Hochul's Office stated in a press release.

Canva Canva loading...

Extreme Heat and High Humidity Starting Monday and Continuing Through the Week With “Feels Like” Temperatures Exceeding 100 Degrees by Wednesday

Hochul is also warning of "extreme heat and high humidity" expected next week across New York State.

"Governor Hochul also urged all New Yorkers to prepare for several days of extreme heat starting Monday and continuing through the week," Hochul's office added.

Canva Canva loading...

Heat and humidity are forecast to increase across New York State on Monday. Temperatures will be near 100 degrees in the Hudson Valley, and most of the Empire State on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials warn.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Feels like” temperatures will exceed 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Hochul.

Canva Canva loading...

"New Yorkers should take every precaution they can over this next week to stay cool and stay safe as the combination of severe storms, heat, and humidity will pose a significant health risk for vulnerable New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said.

Tips on how to deal with the upcoming weather and the hottest days in New York's history can be seen below:

The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

Can Weather Cause Headaches? And 50 Other Weather Questions Answered

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

Keep Reading: