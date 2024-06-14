Woman Missing For 44 Years Was Murdered In Upstate New York

Police released more information regarding skeleton remains that were recently found in the Hudson Valley.

Last week, New York State Police identified the remains of a woman found in Putnam County in April.

Remains Of Woman Missing For 44 Years Found In Upstate New York

The skeleton of 25-year-old Karen Ramsey was discovered back in April while crews were doing excavating work at a home in Patterson, Putnam County, New York.

Ramsey was last seen in May of 1980. Her remains were identified by using DNA from a family member.

New York State Police Confirmed Ramsey Was Murdered

On Friday, New York State Police, with the help of the Putnam County Coroner's Office, determined "the death of Karen Ramsey to be a result of homicide," police say.

A cause of death hasn't been released. Police are continuing to ask for help as they continue to investigate Ramsey's death.

"Anyone with any possible information is asked to please contact the New York State Police in Brewster at 845-677-7300. Please refer to case# 11883102," New York State Police stated.

When news initially broke, some residents and news outlets incorrectly assumed the remains belonged to Robin Murphy, who went missing in Putnam County in 1995.

Missing Persons Clearinghouse Missing Persons Clearinghouse loading...

Foul play is suspected in her disappearance, officials say. Murphy was 17 when she vanished in 1995. She disappeared while heading to a local restaurant to meet a friend.

She was last seen on foot at Carmel Plaza, Route 52 in Carmel where her car was found.

Anyone with information on Murphy's disappearance is urged to contact New York State Police.

