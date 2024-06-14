Alert: Tainted Food Sent To New York May Paralyze Or Kill You

The FDA is out with a very serious warning regarding food that you can purchase in New York State.

The FDA is warning about shellfish from Oregon and Washington.

Do Not to Eat Certain Shellfish from Oregon and Washington

The FDA New Yorkers not to eat oysters and bay clams from Netarts Bay and Tillamook Bay, Oregon that were harvested on or after 5/28/24.

All New Yorkers are also told to not eat all shellfish species from growing areas in Willapa Bay, Washington: Stony Point, harvested between 5/26/24 and 5/30/24; Bay Center, harvested between 5/29/24 and 5/30/24; and Bruceport, harvested between 5/29/24 and 5/30/24.

May Cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning

The FDA warns the fish "may be contaminated with the toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning."

"Food containing paralytic toxins may look, smell, and taste normal. These toxins cannot be removed by cooking or freezing. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department," the FDA states.

The tainted food was sent to New York State as well as AZ, CA, CO, HI, NV, OR, and WA, according to the FDA.

Restaurants and food retailers in all of those states who recently purchased the products are told by the FDA to not serve or sell the products and for all residents to not eat the items.

Symptoms of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning

According to the FDA most people with paralytic shellfish poisoning develop symptoms within 30 minutes

Symptoms include: respiratory paralysis, tingling of the lips, mouth, and tongue, numbness of arms and legs, “pins and needles” sensation, weakness, loss of muscle coordination, floating feeling, nausea, shortness of breath, dizziness, vomiting, and headache.

"For patients surviving 24 hours, with or without respiratory support, the prognosis is considered good, with no lasting side effects. In fatal cases, death is typically due to asphyxiation," the FDA states. "Due to the range in severity of illness, people should consult their healthcare provider if they suspect that they have developed symptoms that resemble paralytic shellfish poisoning."

