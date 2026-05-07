Hudson Valley Mom’s Murder Could Change Laws Nationwide

A Hudson Valley mom was killed by her mother's abuser. Her death could soon protect others across the entire country.

A Hudson Valley law named after a Wappingers Falls murder victim could soon protect domestic violence victims' families across the entire country.

Pat Ryan Introduces Melanie's Law at the Federal Level

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Congressman Pat Ryan, the former Ulster County Executive, introduced Melanie's Law at the federal level. The law is named after Melanie Chianese, who was killed by her mother's abuser in 2022 after being denied an order of protection because she was 29 years old.

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“More than one in three women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime – and for too long, an oversight in the law has left their families vulnerable,” Ryan stated. “It is because of Melanie’s story, her mother Cheryl’s bravery, and exceptional leadership at the state level that New York corrected that oversight and passed Melanie’s law. But this isn’t just a New York issue – it’s a national one."

Melanie's Law Named After Dutchess County Murder Victim

Paul Senecal fatally stabbed Melanie Chianese to death in her Town of Wappinger home in May 2022.

New York Closed Loophole In 2024

New York closed that loophole in 2024. Ryan's bill would create a federal grant program to incentivize every state to do the same.

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Melanie's mother Cheryl, has been the driving force behind the legislation since her daughter's death.

“This legislation is essential to make sure no family is left vulnerable and unprotected. Melanie’s Law will close the gap by extending orders of protection to immediate family members of domestic violence victims, regardless of age. Stronger domestic violence laws are essential to hold perpetrators accountable and ensure safety is recognized as a fundamental right,” Cheryl Chianese said.

Cheryl was able to get orders of protection for herself and Melanie's four-year-old son, but Melanie herself was denied one because she was 29 years old.

In 2022, orders of protection for family members only extended to children under 18. That loophole cost Melanie her life.

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Update: 20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.