Murder In Dutchess County Leads To Arrest In Poughkeepsie

A woman was fatally stabbed in a Town of Wappinger home. The suspect was later arrested in Poughkeepsie.

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, around 5:40 p.m., the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a home in the Town of Wappinger for a report of a woman who was injured with undisclosed injuries.

Woman Found Dead in Town of Wappinger, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Arriving officers quickly discovered that the woman was stabbed multiple times. She was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where she later passed away from her stab wounds, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

Police quickly determined a suspect, but the suspect fled the scene. Police did not say how the investigation led to the suspect's identity.

Suspect's Minivan Found in East Fishkill, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The suspect's minivan was found deserted several miles away at the Dutchess Rail Trail parking lot in East Fishkill, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video tells Hudson Valley Post.

Police also assured the public, stating the suspect was not a threat to the public.

"At this time there is no threat to public safety," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Suspect Arrested in Poughkeepsie, New York

The suspect was later located and taken into custody in the City of Poughkeepsie.

As of this writing, police have yet to confirm the identities of the suspect or woman who was killed in the Town of Wappinger.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

"The investigation is currently in its beginning stages, and at this time no further information will be released in order to protect its integrity. Specific details will be released at a later time as the investigation progresses and circumstances allow," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the New York State Police, City of Poughkeepsie Police, Town of Poughkeepsie Police, and Town of Hyde Park Police.

We will update once the police release more information.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 or via the tip line at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com. All information will be kept confidential, police say.

Worst Places to Visit In New York State These places might not be the best places to visit, for both a lack of things to do, and for one place, too crowded and chaotic.

See the 11 Worst Places To Live In NY [RANKED] Money Inc. has ranked the worst places to live in the Empire State based on crime, employment opportunities, local schools, and access to recreation. Here we will feature the 11 worst on the list, including one of our beloved Capital Region cities. Which is not a well-deserved honor!