Spirit Airlines’ sudden shutdown is now connected to the Hudson Valley.

Spirit Airlines is starting its bankruptcy process after attending court in the Hudson Valley this week.

Spirit Airlines Starts Bankruptcy Process In The Hudson Valley

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Officials say it could take months to dismantle the airline, which suddenly canceled flights for thousands of customers last weekend, ceasing operations after more than three decades in business.

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Spirit officials say the closure that stranded thousands is driven by intense debt and soaring fuel costs linked to conflict in Iran, as well as failed bailout talks.

White Plains on Tuesday.

After years of losses and two previous bankruptcy filings, the airline stopped operations early Saturday, grounded its fleet, and left tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

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Why Was Spirit Airlines In White Plains Court?

The court hearing in White Plains on Tuesday included talks about airport landing fees, aircraft, and staffing, with the company again stressing that heavy debt and surging expenses led to its shutdown.

The court meeting was held in the lower Hudson Valley because Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

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The Southern District of New York has a courthouse in New York City, but operates a major federal courthouse in White Plains, which serves the Hudson Valley region.

It's believed that the Southern District of New York court was chosen because it's a global hub for complex corporate restructurings. The court's judges are very experienced in handling large-scale liquidations.

Judge Sean H. Lane is presided over this case in Westchester County. He called Spirit Airline's shutdown sad and unfortunate.

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