Men With Suspected ISIS Ties Arrested In New York After Threat

Days after an ISIS threat was made in New York, eight men with possible ties to ISIS were arrested.

Hudson Valley Post recently reported on an ISIS terror threat regarding the Cricket World Cup.

ISIS Supporters Threatened Violence In New York State

ICC ICC loading...

The graphic post referenced the Cricket World Cup and the venue, Eisenhower Stadium in East Meadow, Long Island.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The post appeared to show the 34,000-seat venue with a message, "You wait for matches and we wait for you."

The post encourages violence and mentions the highly-anticipated match between Pakistan and India on June 9. Around 34,000 fans are expected to attend that match, with over one billion people watching worldwide.

No Issues During Cricket World Cup On Long Island

Nassau County Nassau County loading...

Thankfully there were no issues during the cricket World Cup.

Gov. Hochul held a press conference following the ISIS threat. She confirmed there would be increased security in Nassau County adding public safety is her "top priority."

During the event, the Nassau County Police Department screened almost every car, there was a police helicopter in the air monitoring everything, and several law enforcement units on site.

Men With Ties To ISIS Arrested In New York

ICE Agents Detain Suspected Undocumented Immigrants In Raids Getty Images loading...

The FBI has been on "high alert" since the potential threat. Over the weekend eight men with possible ties to ISIS were arrested.

All eight crossed into the United States illegally from the southern border, sources told NBC. All eight have been on the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force radar.

The men were arrested in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. All eight are from Tajikistan with suspected ties to ISIS, News Nation reports.

"The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security," the FBI and DHS stated in a joint statement.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

No charges have been filed at this time as officials continue to investigate. But sources say they could face terrorism charges.

New York State officials recently released tips to prepare for a nuclear attack, and Russia's top US targets were recently uncovered. Find out more below:

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For 'Nuclear Attack'

Vladimir Putin's U.S. Nuclear Targets Uncovered

Keep Reading: