Upstate New York Man Who ‘Died’ Reveals What He Saw During Death

An Upstate New York man who was brought back to life after a freak work accident is talking about his experience.

Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported on a 24-year-old tree service worker from the Hudson Valley who was electrocuted on the job.

24-Year-Old Nearly Killed In Greene County

The incident happened on Thursday, May 23 in the Town of Hunter, Greene County, New York. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Gary Meashaw.

The 24-year-old worked for Larch Tree Service. A coworker was cutting down trees inside the bucket of one of the trucks when the arm of the bucket got too close to the powerline, according to the DEC.

This caused the powerline to break and an electric shock was sent through the vehicle down to the ground striking Meashaw.

Over 9,000 volts of electricity went through his body.

Upstate New York Man 'Died,' Brought Back To Life

Arriving first responders found Meashaw without a pulse.

DEC Ranger Peterson, Hunter Police, and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies performed CPR and helped bring Meashaw back to life.

“Had it not been for the efforts of Officer McCabe, Ranger Peterson, Deputy Benjamin, and Deputy Schrader, the victim likely would not have survived this incident," Greene County Sheriff Peter Kusminsky said.

After the man was brought back to life he was flown to Westchester Medical Center.

Told Mother He Knew He Died

Meashaw thanked the first responders who saved his life and told his mother he knew he "died."

“I told my mother I knew I died before anybody even told me I died. I seen my grandmother and my cousin, and then they told me they go, yep, you did. You passed away. And they brought me back to life," he told ABC News 10.

Meashaw spent three days in a coma. Despite an injury to his foot and burns he's recovered.

