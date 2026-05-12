Report: Lowest Graded Hospitals For Patient Safety In New York

Patients in the lowest graded hospitals have a 92 percent greater risk of avoidable deaths.

Last week, the Leapfrog Group released its latest hospital grades for patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group Issues New Hospital Grades

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These biannual safety grades for patient safety, an 'A, B, C, D' or 'F,' are assigned to most general hospitals in the United States based on their ability to protect patients from medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

"It is the only ratings program focused exclusively on how safe hospitals are for patients," The Leapfrog Group states.

Spring 2026: Lowest Graded Hospitals For Patient Safety In New York

According to The Leapfrog Group, patients at hospitals with a "D" or "F" grade face a 92 percent greater risk of avoidable death compared to those at "A" hospitals.

Several hospitals across New York State, including some in the Hudson Valley, received near-failing grades from The Leapfrog Group's newly released grades.

Spring 2026: These New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near Failing Grades

A "D" grade from The Leapfrog Group means the hospital has a poor record of protecting patients from preventable medical errors, accidents, and infections.

According to the Leapfrog Group, a D grade signals significant safety risks.

No hospital based in New York State earned a failing "F" grade.

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Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn Failing or Near-Failing Grades

In the Fall of 2025, 18 hospitals across New York State received failing or near-failing grades from the Leapfrog Group. See the fall list below.

Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near Failing Grades

It's possible that fewer Empire State hospitals received "D" or "F" grades during the Spring 2026 grading period because the Leapfrog Group says they didn't assign "spring 2026 Safety Grades to hospitals that did not participate in the 2024 or 2025 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

Fifteen hospitals across New York State weren't graded in the spring grades.

Spring 2026: These New York Hospitals Earn A Grades

Spring 2026: These New York Hospitals Earn A Grades

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