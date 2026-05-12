Missing Upstate New York Grandfather Found Dead In Creek

A large search involving New York State Police, K9 units, drones, and DEC Forest Rangers ended in tragedy.

More details are being released following the tragic ending to a search for a missing man.

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Late last month, New York State Police requested the New York State DEC help search for a 46-year-old who hadn't been seen in two days.

According to New York State Police, 47-year-old Lance O. Bogart, known by his friends and family as "Mooch," was last seen entering a wooded area behind a residence on Halsey Valley Road.

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He's survived by his three children, two grandchildren, and more, according to his obituary.

Missing Man Found Dead In Creek

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DEC Forest Rangers conducted linear searches while New York State Police used K9 and drone units. 11 forest grangers, two Environmental Conservation Police Officers, and 33 members of the New York State Police joined in the search.

Two days after the DEC joined the search, Bogart was found dead in a nearby creek. A cause of death hasn't been released.

"At this time, there is no indication of criminal activity. The investigation remains ongoing," New York State Police added. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Forest Rangers helped remove his body from the creek. Police report the creek is near Bogart's home. More information hasn't been released.

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