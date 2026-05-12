Street Racing In The Hudson Valley Leads To 50 Tickets

Police flooded an iconic Hudson Valley road following reports of street racing, burnouts, reckless driving, and more.

Police in Orange County are trying to crack down on street racing.

Street Racing In Deerpark, New York

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This week, the Deerpark Police Department launched a targeted enforcement initiative aimed at "preventing illegal street racing" in the Hawk’s Nest section of New York State Route 97.

Hawk’s Nest in the Hudson Valley is a scenic, winding stretch of NY Route 97. It's known for its dramatic, cliffside views of the Delaware River and "snake-like" road.

Police in the area have been receiving complaints from residents about late-night street racing, burnouts, and reckless driving.

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"Officers have also identified physical evidence in the aftermath of these gatherings, including fresh tire marks, graffiti, and significant amounts of trash left behind," police said in a press release.

50 Tickets Issued

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On a recent early morning, around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the area and found many cars driving at "high speeds and creating hazardous conditions along the Hawk’s Nest.

Police say 30 cars were stopped and inspected. Officers issued about 50 traffic tickets for violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

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The drivers were from Westchester, Sullivan, and Orange counties in New York, plus Pike County in Pennsylvania, as well as drivers from farther distances, such as Syracuse, New York, and Brookhaven, Pennsylvania.

Police say they're stepping up enforcement and will carry out more crackdowns.

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