“Biblical-Level” Surge Of Invasive Insects Coming To New York

Experts are warning that New York could see a major surge in invasive insects. Some are even calling it a “biblical-level” outbreak.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that venomous ants from Asia are spreading across New York State. The sting from these ants is described as feeling like a needle or "liquid fire," which can lead to a life-threatening allergic reaction.

"Biblical-Level" Surge Of Invasive Insects

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Now, experts are warning that New York is bracing for a potential "biblical-level" surge of invasive insects in 2026.

The Asian needle ants are one of the several invasive insects expected to annoy New Yorkers this summer.

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Experts say the 2025-2026 winter failed to kill off dormant populations, which is going to lead to a significant resurgence in invasive insect populations across New York.

Hudson Valley residents dealt with some major snowstorms, but because the winter lacked long-term freezing temperatures, several species survived in higher numbers, which is going to set the “biblical-level plague” on insects.

What Invasive Insects New Yorkers Should Expect To See This Winter

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Spotted Lanternflies

Spongy Moths (Formerly known as gypsy moths)

Joro Spiders

Asian Needle Ants

Residents are urged to scrape and destroy egg masses found on trees, lawn furniture, or cars.

Millions Of Spotted Lanternflies About To Hatch In New York

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Millions of spotted lanternflies are expected to hatch and swarm across New York state this summer. They may start to hatch as early as this month, May.

Spotted lanternflies are hard to kill. Experts say if you see one, you should kill it on sight, by aggressively stomping on it.

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LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale