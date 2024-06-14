Upstate New York Child Had ‘Aspirations To Become School Shooter’

An investigation is continuing after a 12-year-old from Upstate New York expressed a goal of becoming a school shooter.

The school shooting threat was uncovered on Tuesday in Hudson, New York

School Shooting Threat In Hudson, New York

Around 9:30 a.m., the Hudson Police Department was told by school officials from the Hudson City School District of "a serious concern" raised by staff about a 12-year-old student.

"The student reportedly expressed aspirations to become a school shooter," police said in a press release.

Police Respond To Junior High In Upstate New York

During an investigation, a list of firearms was found in the notes section of the 12-year-old's phone, police say.

The child denied making any comments about wanting to become a school shooter, police say.

Student Removed

As a precaution the was removed from school. The child was taken out of school as a precaution to undergo a mental health exam, authorities report.

School District Responds

Dr. Juliette Pennyman, the Hudson City School District Superintendent, sent a letter to the community about the investigation.

"Threats against schools, even if they are deemed not credible, are treated very seriously. This includes any questionable comments that are written, posted online or overheard in conversation. Students who are determined to have made such threats face consequences through our school’s Code of Conduct, as well as potential legal consequences, Pennyman states in the letter.

