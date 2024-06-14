Terrifying Police ‘Shortage’ In This Hudson Valley, New York City

In a matter of minutes, police responded to a shooting, a sexual assault and a gang assault in one hometown in the Hudson Valley.

It was a very busy 15 minutes for police in Dutchess County.

Shooting In City Of Poughkeepsie, New York

On Saturday around 11:45 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie 911 was notified of shots fired in the area of Main Street and N. White Street. Multiple units responded to the area and numerous spent shell casings were located.

Police didn't find a victim, but a short time later a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived in a private vehicle at a nearby hospital.

The unnamed man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Sexual Assault On Main Street

At noon, City of Poughkeepsie 911 was notified of a sexual assault near the 400 block of Main Street.

Due to the shooting investigation, no on-duty police officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department could respond.

A mutual aid call was placed to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to secure the scene until City of Poughkeepsie units became available, City of Poughkeepsie police say.

Gang Assault In City Of Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County

Before the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department arrived on the scene on Main Street the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department learned about a "gang assault" on Main Street.

"Once again, City units were unavailable due to the shooting incident and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for mutual aid. DCSO responded and secured the scene," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

Investigations Continue

The investigation into all three incidents continues. Anyone with information can call the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confidential TIP LINE at (845)451-7577.

"The members of the City of Poughkeepsie PBA extend our appreciation to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police and Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance as we continue to navigate our current manpower shortage," City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated.

