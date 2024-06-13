New York Lawsuits Hope To Keep Presidential Candidate Off Ballot

Lawsuits filed in the Hudson Valley and Long Island aim to keep a presidential candidate off the 2024 ballot.

It's all but confirmed that the 2024 election will be a rematch of 2020 with President Joe Biden battling former President Donald Trump.

Lawsuits Filed Against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running as an independent. Last Thursday, a lawsuit was filed in the New York Supreme Court in Nassau County.

The lawsuit which the Democratic National Committee supports, alleges that the majority of signatures submitted last month by Kennedy's "We the People" signature-collecting program are invalid.

Lawsuit Against RFK Jr. In Nassau County

USA Today reports the lawsuit states 115,000 of the 146,135 signatures are invalid, putting RFK Jr. well below the 45,000 signatures needed to be on the ballot in New York State.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that many signatures don't have dates, or addresses, or were signed by non-registered voters.

Lawsuit Filed In Dutchess County, New York Regarding Westchester County

A second lawsuit against the son of Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy was filed on Monday in Dutchess County Supreme Court.

This lawsuit "arises from a deliberate falsehood” regarding Kennedy's residency.

"The mandatory residence included not the candidate's true residence in California, where he has lived with his wife for years, but the address of a family friend in Katonah (Westchester County), New York, where he has most only visited," the lawsuit states. “This deception not only falsely presents Kennedy as a hometown candidate, it also conceals from the voters of New York, among other things, a serious constitutional problem,”

The Kennedy campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

