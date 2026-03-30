‘Garbage’ Meal Invented In Upstate New York ‘Weirdest’ In America
An iconic 100-year-old meal from New York was just named one of the weirdest in America.
Love Food recently announced, "Every US State's Weirdest Dish That No One Else Understands."
"While every state has its famous dishes, there are some foods that you need to have grown up with to truly understand," the article states.
Some of America's weirdest foods include ice cream from Alaska made with "reindeer fat," tomato and mayo sandwiches from Alabama and deep-fried bull testicles from Colorado.
In or near New York, you can find these "weird" meals.
Connecticut:
- White Clam Pizza
Despite Love Food calling white clam pizza "weird," The Daily Meal called it the best pizza slice in all of America!
The pizza can be found at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, which has a location in the Hudson Valley.
Note: You can enjoy a white clam pizza in the Hudson Valley.
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Frank Pepe Pizzeria also has many locations in Connecticut and one in the lower Hudson Valley, in Westchester County's Yonkers.
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New Jersey:
- Disco fries
Massachusetts:
- Chow Mein Sandwich and the Fluffernutter
Note: I loved fluffernutters as a child. And I still do! It's a sandwich made with peanut butter and fluff. What's not to like?
I also recommend adding jelly. Fun Fact: In Disney World, they call a fluffernutter with jelly a "Mickey Mouse Sandwich."
Or at least they did in the 1990s when I discovered it. My mom then had to make sure the house was always stocked with fluff, peanut butter, and jelly!
Pennsylvania:
- Scrapple
What Is New York's "Weirdest" Dish?
So what's the weirdest dish created in New York State?
According to Love Food, it's the garbage plate.
What Is A Garbage Plate In New York?
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What Does Love Food Say About The Rochester, New York Garbage Plate?
Love Food states the following about the "weirdest dish" from New York State.
New York’s weirdest home-grown dish is simple, yet effective: ground beef, sausage, steak, or chicken (your choice) is crumbled over a hefty pile of home fries, French fries, macaroni salad, and baked beans, then topped with a drizzle of hot sauce. The story goes that it was renamed from hots and potatoes in the 1980s, when a group of hungry college students wandered in and asked for the plate 'with all the garbage on it.'
The Garbage Plate is one of 13 Upstate New York food icons. Is your favorite place on the list? How many have you tried? See the full list below:
Did You Know This?? 13 Upstate Food Favorites You Can't Buy Outside of New York State
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