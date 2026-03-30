‘Garbage’ Meal Invented In Upstate New York ‘Weirdest’ In America

An iconic 100-year-old meal from New York was just named one of the weirdest in America.

Love Food recently announced, "Every US State's Weirdest Dish That No One Else Understands."

"While every state has its famous dishes, there are some foods that you need to have grown up with to truly understand," the article states.

Some of America's weirdest foods include ice cream from Alaska made with "reindeer fat," tomato and mayo sandwiches from Alabama and deep-fried bull testicles from Colorado.

In or near New York, you can find these "weird" meals.

Connecticut:

White Clam Pizza

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Despite Love Food calling white clam pizza "weird," The Daily Meal called it the best pizza slice in all of America!

The pizza can be found at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, which has a location in the Hudson Valley.

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Note: You can enjoy a white clam pizza in the Hudson Valley.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Frank Pepe Pizzeria also has many locations in Connecticut and one in the lower Hudson Valley, in Westchester County's Yonkers.

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New Jersey:

Disco fries

Massachusetts:

Chow Mein Sandwich and the Fluffernutter

Note: I loved fluffernutters as a child. And I still do! It's a sandwich made with peanut butter and fluff. What's not to like?

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I also recommend adding jelly. Fun Fact: In Disney World, they call a fluffernutter with jelly a "Mickey Mouse Sandwich."

Or at least they did in the 1990s when I discovered it. My mom then had to make sure the house was always stocked with fluff, peanut butter, and jelly!

Pennsylvania:

Scrapple

What Is New York's "Weirdest" Dish?

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So what's the weirdest dish created in New York State?

According to Love Food, it's the garbage plate.

What Is A Garbage Plate In New York?

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Love Food states the following about the "weirdest dish" from New York State.

New York’s weirdest home-grown dish is simple, yet effective: ground beef, sausage, steak, or chicken (your choice) is crumbled over a hefty pile of home fries, French fries, macaroni salad, and baked beans, then topped with a drizzle of hot sauce. The story goes that it was renamed from hots and potatoes in the 1980s, when a group of hungry college students wandered in and asked for the plate 'with all the garbage on it.'

The Garbage Plate is one of 13 Upstate New York food icons. Is your favorite place on the list? How many have you tried? See the full list below:

Did You Know This?? 13 Upstate Food Favorites You Can't Buy Outside of New York State Upstate New York is the home to many fantastic food favorites. Mention sponge candy to somebody 100 miles outside Buffalo and you are probably going to get a blank stare. Mention a Michigan hot dog to anybody not from around Plattsburgh. Same stare. So here is a list of 13 regional food icons that you cannot buy outside of the empire State.

﻿I will add this asterisk. You certainly can buy some of these items online, like the Saratoga Peppermint Pigs. Perhaps the Stix and Sauce item is known by another name somewhere in the country. Salt potatoes may have gravitated elsewhere but if so nobody knows where they started. And Grandma Brown's Baked Beans (God rest her soul). Well, you can buy that sweet lady's baked beans on eBay (check out that expiration date; she hasn't manufactured them since the pandemic). But for the most part you would have to walk into a store or restaurant in Upstate New York to enjoy these "regional" fan favorite foods. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

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