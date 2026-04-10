Why Gas Prices In New York Will Continue To Skyrocket

Despite a two-week ceasefire, don’t expect gas prices to drop in New York.

In fact, experts say gas prices will continue to rise.

Two-Week Cease Fire Announced

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President Donald Trump called Tuesday a "big day for world peace." On Tuesday, he announced he had suspended the bombing of Iran for two weeks as part of a two-week ceasefire.

Earlier that day, Pakistan forwarded to Trump a ten-point peace proposal from Iran that Trump called a "workable basis on which to negotiate."

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Trump also said the United States will help with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. But experts warn it could take time to get oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gas Prices Expected To Continue To Rise In New York State

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However, gas prices will likely continue to rise even after the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said that restoring full oil flows through the critical waterway will take months, keeping prices higher until output returns to normal.

Experts say it all depends on the price of crude oil. The higher the cost of a barrel, the more drivers pay at the pump.

Gas Prices Expected To Peak Around $4.30

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The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts gas averages in the United States will peak at least $4.30 a gallon.

Officials expect peak prices later in April. AAA reports the up-to-date national average for a gallon of gas is $4.15.

Here in New York, it's now $4.145 per gallon. That's up about 15 cents more in the past week, about 70 cents higher than a month ago, and over a $1 more than New Yorkers were paying exactly one year ago.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

High Gas Prices Might Be Good For New York Gas prices continue to rise to unprecedented levels across the country, and while most people are right to think that is a very bad thing, there could be some good news when it comes to higher gas prices. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields