20-Year Hudson Valley Murder Case Sparks Controversial GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has surfaced following a high-profile Hudson Valley murder case that ended in a not guilty verdict.

An emotional and controversial chapter in one of the Hudson Valley’s most talked-about murder cases has come to a sudden end.

Shocking Verdict In 20-Year Hudson Valley, New York Murder Case

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Last month, a jury in Orange County found Edward Holley not guilty in the 2003 killing of Megan McDonald.

The verdict came after years of investigation, two trials, and nearly two weeks of intense jury deliberations.

Holley broke down in tears as the decision was read in court. Within about an hour, he walked out of jail a free man after spending more than two years behind bars.

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McDonald was just 20 years old when she was killed.

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Her body was found in a field in Wallkill back in March of 2003. She was also the daughter of an NYPD detective, a detail that kept this case in the spotlight for years.

Holley wasn’t arrested until 2023, when new DNA evidence led to charges. But in the end, jurors said that the evidence didn’t go far enough.

Some jurors later admitted they still had doubts, but said prosecutors failed to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. Others pointed to what they described as holes in the investigation.

This was actually the second time the case went to trial. The first ended in a mistrial.

GoFundMe For Holley

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A GoFundMe has been launched to help him rebuild his life after spending more than two and a half years in jail.

The fundraiser claims he was wrongfully accused and says his life was turned upside down during that time. According to the page, Holley lost his housing, his vehicles, and struggled with medical issues while behind bars, which eventually required surgery.

The fundraiser says he is now trying to recover physically, emotionally, and financially, with donations going toward housing, transportation, and medical expenses.

As of this writing, nearly $2,100 has been raised.

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