Is ‘Severance’ Season 3 Filming In The Hudson Valley Right Now?

A recent celebrity sighting has fans and local residents in a frenzy.

A legendary actor was just spotted at a diner in the Hudson Valley

Ben Stiller Surprises At Diner In The Hudson Valley

This week, the New City Diner posted a photo of Ben Stiller at the Lower Hudson Valley eatery.

The Nanuet, New York-based diner didn't provide details about why Stiller visited. It remains unclear why Stiller was in Rockland County, but residents are speculating.

Grandfather Has Ties To Rockland County

Stiller's grandfather, William Stiller, lived in Spring Valley, New York, during the final years of his life.

The father of Jerry Stiller and grandfather of Ben, passed away in February 1999 at a nursing home in Spring Valley, Rockland County, New York, at the age of 102.

There are also unconfirmed rumors that Stiller owned or has owned property in the area.

Filming For Severance Season 3?

Or, could Stiller be scouting out a location for the anticipated season 3 of the hit Apple TV+ series Severance?

Filming for Season 3 is expected to begin in April, with production scheduled to last through December 2026.

Most Watched Apple TV+ Series Filmed All Across The Hudson Valley

In 2021, Stiller directed and filmed scenes for the series at Two Villains Brewing in Nyack.

Phoenicia Diner

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The show has filmed all over the Hudson Valley, including at another diner in the region.

The Phoenicia Diner is featured heavily in the show as "Pips Bar and Grille.

The show also filmed scenes at Eng’s Restaurant, Red Owl Collective, and other areas across Kingston.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve was featured in a key episode of season 2.

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The show called Awosting Falls is the "tallest waterfall on the planet."

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In Season 1 episode 9, we get a great shot of the iconic Beacon Dummy Light.

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The 5 Best Classic Diners In New York State

In related diner news, Hudson Valley Post just learned the best classic diners in New York State.

The 5 Best Classic Diners In New York State New York doesn’t mess around when it comes to diners. These are the very best classic diners in the Empire State.

Celebrities Who Live in the Hudson Valley

5 Hudson Valley Diners With The Best Portions

5 Hudson Valley Diners With The Best Portions Whether we want something for breakfast, lunch or dinner, we can rely on diners in the Hudson Valley to have all of these options. Their prices, portions and relaxed environment makes it a space that we enjoy returning to.

Let's see if you've been to these fan favorite diners in the Hudson Valley that are known for their best portions. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Facebook