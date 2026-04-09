America’s Best Sandwich Shop Confirms Massive New York Expansion

A beloved sandwich chain just opened a new location in the Hudson Valley, with several more coming soon across New York State.

This sandwich shop was recently named one of the best in America.

USA Today Says These Are The Best Sandwich Shops In New York

USA Today recently named the best sandwich shops in the nation. Hudson Valley Post learned that 5 of the 10 have locations across New York State.

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State USA Today experts and readers named the 10 best deli's in America. New York State dominates the list.

Jersey Mike’s is coming to even more parts of New York and the Hudson Valley.

Jersey Mike's Opens Up New Location In Kingston, New York

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On Wednesday, Jersey Mike's officially had its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at it's new location in Kingston.

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"At Jersey Mike's Subs, we're all about quality. What makes a Jersey Mike's Sub so good? It's the ingredients! High-quality meats and cheese sliced in front of you, store-baked bread, and the authentic taste – served Mike's Way," the eatery states.

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The new Kingston store is located at 1204 Ulster Avenue inside the Kingswood Commons. The eatery will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Jersey Mike's Continues New York State Expansion

The company is continuing to expand across New York state.

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The company confirms on its website that 15 New York eateries are "coming soon."

Brooklyn

356 Devoe Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

In Development

Brooklyn

102 Commerce St

Brooklyn, NY 11231

In Development

Cortland

879 State Route 13

Cortland, NY 13045

In Development

Dobbs Ferry

18 Lawrence Street

Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

In Development

Geneseo

1 Gateway Road

Geneseo, NY 14454

In Development

Greenvale

5 Glen Cove Road

Suite 9

Suite 9 Greenvale, NY 11548

In Development

Harrison

341 Halstead Avenue

Unit 11

Unit 11 Harrison, NY 10528

In Development

Hudson

160 Fairview Avenue

Hudson, NY 12534

In Development

Long Beach

171 E Park Avenue

Long Beach, NY 11561

In Development

New York

500 W 33rd St.

RU #402B

New York, NY 10001

In Development

New York

1111 Lexington Ave

New York, NY 10075

In Development

Orchard Park

3245 Southwestern Blvd.

Orchard Park, NY 14127

In Development

Poughkeepsie

34 Winslow Gate Road

Space #D3

Space #D3 Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

In Development

Rochester

237-245 North Winton Road

Rochester, NY 14610

In Development

Troy

76 North Greenbush Road

Troy, NY 12180

In Development

New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics

Yummy! New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics! Is there a New York Sandwich Hall of Fame.? Well, there is now! and you are looking at it. OK, so I made it up, but you will be hard-pressed to argue with the choice of any of these winners. Check out this list of 13 classic, historic and beloved sandwiches all with a strong New York DNA. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

The top 12 most popular dining options in America.

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

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