America’s Best Sandwich Shop Confirms Massive New York Expansion
A beloved sandwich chain just opened a new location in the Hudson Valley, with several more coming soon across New York State.
This sandwich shop was recently named one of the best in America.
USA Today Says These Are The Best Sandwich Shops In New York
USA Today recently named the best sandwich shops in the nation. Hudson Valley Post learned that 5 of the 10 have locations across New York State.
5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State
Jersey Mike’s is coming to even more parts of New York and the Hudson Valley.
Jersey Mike's Opens Up New Location In Kingston, New York
On Wednesday, Jersey Mike's officially had its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at it's new location in Kingston.
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"At Jersey Mike's Subs, we're all about quality. What makes a Jersey Mike's Sub so good? It's the ingredients! High-quality meats and cheese sliced in front of you, store-baked bread, and the authentic taste – served Mike's Way," the eatery states.
The new Kingston store is located at 1204 Ulster Avenue inside the Kingswood Commons. The eatery will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Jersey Mike's Continues New York State Expansion
The company is continuing to expand across New York state.
The company confirms on its website that 15 New York eateries are "coming soon."
Brooklyn
- 356 Devoe Street
- Brooklyn, NY 11211
- In Development
Brooklyn
- 102 Commerce St
- Brooklyn, NY 11231
- In Development
Cortland
- 879 State Route 13
- Cortland, NY 13045
- In Development
Dobbs Ferry
- 18 Lawrence Street
- Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
- In Development
Geneseo
- 1 Gateway Road
- Geneseo, NY 14454
- In Development
Greenvale
- 5 Glen Cove Road
Suite 9
- Greenvale, NY 11548
- In Development
Harrison
- 341 Halstead Avenue
Unit 11
- Harrison, NY 10528
- In Development
Hudson
- 160 Fairview Avenue
- Hudson, NY 12534
- In Development
Long Beach
- 171 E Park Avenue
- Long Beach, NY 11561
- In Development
New York
- 500 W 33rd St.
- RU #402B
- New York, NY 10001
- In Development
New York
- 1111 Lexington Ave
- New York, NY 10075
- In Development
Orchard Park
- 3245 Southwestern Blvd.
- Orchard Park, NY 14127
- In Development
Poughkeepsie
- 34 Winslow Gate Road
Space #D3
- Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
- In Development
Rochester
- 237-245 North Winton Road
- Rochester, NY 14610
- In Development
Troy
- 76 North Greenbush Road
- Troy, NY 12180
- In Development
New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics
Yummy! New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics!
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
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Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps