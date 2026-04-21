New York Issues Urgent Alerts On Dangerous New “Zombie Drug”

New York health officials are sounding the alarm over a dangerous substance now showing up more often in the drug supply, prompting urgent warnings across the state.

New York health officials are warning about a surge in medetomidine (pronounced Meta-TOE-Meh-DEEN), a potent sedative used by veterinarians.

New York Health Officials Issued Multiple Urgent Public Health Alerts

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Health officials in New York State have issued multiple urgent public health alerts following a significant rise in medetomidine.

It's turned up in 25 percent of opioid samples recently tested, which is setting off alarm bells because of how potent it is.

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"Medetomidine impacts the central nervous system and can lead to extreme vomiting and high blood pressure, potentially requiring ICU care. Clinicians should be aware of this clinical syndrome," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald stated.

Often Called Zombie Drug

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Officials say it's 100 to 200 times more powerful than xylazine and is frequently found mixed with fentanyl.

It's often called "rhino tranq," "zombie drug," "tranq," or "mede" on the street because of how powerful it is.

It can cause profound sedation, dangerously slow heart rates, low blood pressure, central nervous system depression, and hallucinations.

Leading to an increase in overdose deaths in New York

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Health experts say it's contributing to a significant rise in overdose deaths across New York. Including all five boroughs, Upstate New York, the Capital Region and Central New York

In New York City, 134 overdose deaths were linked to medetomidine in 2025, compared to 18 in 2024.

Narcan Doesn't Work

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Because medetomidine is not an opioid, it does not respond to Narcan. But because it's often mixed with fentanyl, experts still urge the use of Narcan.

If a person remains unresponsive after Narcan, calling 911 right away is critical.

The New York State Department of Health is purchasing medetomidine drug checking test strips to support the Community Drug Checking Program partners.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

America's Deadly Addictions: Fatal Overdoses by State Using data from health policy research, polling, and news source KFF Amethyst Recovery Center was able to determine which state had the most fatal overdoses in 2022. Using information from the US Census , they were then able to calculate the number of fatal overdoses per 100,000 people. Here's a look at America's Deadly Addictions: Fatal Overdoses by State, in order of least to most fatal overdoses. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

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