New York Issues Urgent Alerts On Dangerous New “Zombie Drug”
New York health officials are sounding the alarm over a dangerous substance now showing up more often in the drug supply, prompting urgent warnings across the state.
New York health officials are warning about a surge in medetomidine (pronounced Meta-TOE-Meh-DEEN), a potent sedative used by veterinarians.
New York Health Officials Issued Multiple Urgent Public Health Alerts
Health officials in New York State have issued multiple urgent public health alerts following a significant rise in medetomidine.
It's turned up in 25 percent of opioid samples recently tested, which is setting off alarm bells because of how potent it is.
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"Medetomidine impacts the central nervous system and can lead to extreme vomiting and high blood pressure, potentially requiring ICU care. Clinicians should be aware of this clinical syndrome," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald stated.
Often Called Zombie Drug
Officials say it's 100 to 200 times more powerful than xylazine and is frequently found mixed with fentanyl.
It's often called "rhino tranq," "zombie drug," "tranq," or "mede" on the street because of how powerful it is.
It can cause profound sedation, dangerously slow heart rates, low blood pressure, central nervous system depression, and hallucinations.
Leading to an increase in overdose deaths in New York
Health experts say it's contributing to a significant rise in overdose deaths across New York. Including all five boroughs, Upstate New York, the Capital Region and Central New York
In New York City, 134 overdose deaths were linked to medetomidine in 2025, compared to 18 in 2024.
Narcan Doesn't Work
Because medetomidine is not an opioid, it does not respond to Narcan. But because it's often mixed with fentanyl, experts still urge the use of Narcan.
If a person remains unresponsive after Narcan, calling 911 right away is critical.
The New York State Department of Health is purchasing medetomidine drug checking test strips to support the Community Drug Checking Program partners.
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