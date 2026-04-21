New York Extending Bar Hours And Permits For World Cup

New York is trying to make major changes to bar hours and alcohol permits ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup is coming this summer, and New York State wants to make sure nobody misses a match.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new plan to help small businesses, bars, restaurants, and event organizers host World Cup watch parties and fan festivals across the state.

Big Changes To Alcohol Permits, Hours In New York State For World Cup

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On the permit side, the state is rolling out a World Cup One-Day Permit through the State Liquor Authority. Event organizers can use it to host off-site fan festivals, watch parties, and other public activations throughout the entire tournament, not just for a few days like the current rules allow.

Bars and restaurants can also use it to extend service into contiguous outdoor spaces and set up TVs outside for the duration of the event. To cut down on paperwork, applicants can request up to 12 one-day permits in a single application. If you're hosting more than 12 events, you can submit multiple applications.

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“We want to make sure all New Yorkers can watch the World Cup in community spaces, and all businesses that want to show matches can be open to the public while they're broadcast live,” Governor Hochul said. “With the new World Cup One-Day Permit, businesses across the state can host off-site activities throughout the duration of the World Cup tournament instead of just a few days.”

Bars To Stay Open Later

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There are also significant changes to how alcohol permits and operating hours will work during the tournament. Hochul is working with the state legislature to temporarily allow bars, restaurants, and other eligible on-premises establishments to stay open until 4 a.m. whenever a World Cup match is being broadcast live.

That would apply to licensed businesses in counties that currently have earlier closing times, and it would temporarily override more restrictive hours that the State Liquor Authority has placed on individual licenses.

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“This June and July, small businesses and municipal locations across the Empire State will host public watch parties and other tournament-related events. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the State Liquor Authority is cutting unnecessary red tape and making it easier for event organizers and local businesses to safely serve alcohol and create exciting opportunities for people to come together," New York State Liquor Authority Chair Lily M. Fan said.

The World Cup runs from mid-June through mid-July.

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