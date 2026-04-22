New York Drivers Warned About Hidden Police Vehicles

New York State Police are stepping up enforcement this week, and some drivers may not even realize they’re being watched.

State officials are trying to make sure there's "no empty chair." The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and New York State Police are working together this week for the annual "No Empty Chair" campaign.

No Empty Chair Campaign Returns In New York State

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

That safety initiative runs through Friday. The goal is to alert young drivers to highway dangers so there aren't any empty chairs during graduation season.

"Each year, communities across New York State experience tragic losses of high school students in traffic crashes leading up to graduation," New York State Police stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

An “empty chair” symbolizes the absence of a high school senior lost to a preventable crash on graduation day. In an effort to reduce these tragedies, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) launched this campaign in 2014.

Graduation Day \ Jens Schlueter/Getty Images loading...

State Police will be doing enforcement details focusing on a different safety risks each day, while also making sure other traffic laws are followed. This includes the annual “Operation Safe Stop,” which promotes school bus safety through education and enforcement efforts.

The daily enforcement themes are as follows:

Monday, April 20, 2026 – Underage drinking and impaired driving

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 – Seatbelts and child restraints

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 – Cell phone use and texting

Thursday, April 23, 2026 – Operation Safe Stop

Friday, April 24, 2026 – Speeding in school zones

Hidden Police Vehicles Will Be Used

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

New York State Police confirmed that this week Troopers will be looking for speeding drivers in marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles.

"These vehicles allow Troopers to more effectively identify motorists violating traffic laws, particularly distracted driving offenses," New York State Police states.

How Many Points You’ll Lose For Speeding, Texting In New York

How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

Americans "Fear" These Roads In New York State More Than Most

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State