Heartbreaking New Details Emerge In Hudson Valley Neighbor Murder

A deadly shooting between neighbors is sending shockwaves through the Hudson Valley.

A quiet Hudson Valley neighborhood was rocked by a deadly shooting in broad daylight, and police say it all started with a dispute between neighbors.

1st Homicide In New Windsor, New York In 6 Years

Google Google loading...

According to the Town of New Windsor Police Department, officers were called to Hawthorn Way just before 9 a.m. on April 8 for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found 57-year-old Larome A. Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Police and EMS rushed to save him and transported him to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

It's the first homicide in New Windsor in six years.

Google Google loading...

Suspect Identified As Neighbor, Charged With Murder

Investigators say the suspected gunman, identified as Thomas J. Crews, was taken into custody at the scene. He has been charged with second-degree murder and was remanded following arraignment.

Police say the shooting appears to stem from a "long-standing dispute" between neighbors and is believed to be an isolated incident.

Victim Was Retired Corrections Officer, Ready To Move

Canva Canva loading...

Johnson, known to many as “Tone,” was a retired correction officer with the New York State Department of Corrections. Friends and family describe him as a devoted husband, father, and someone who lit up every room he walked into.

A GoFundMe created for his family has already raised more than $21,000 to help cover funeral expenses.

According to the fundraiser, Johnson had overcome both COVID and cancer, only to have his life cut short in what loved ones are calling a senseless act.

A source who knew the family told Hudson Valley Post the loss has been devastating. They described Johnson as “a wonderful, generous man” and said the entire community is heartbroken.

The source also shared a detail that makes this tragedy even harder to process.

Johnson and his family were preparing to close on a new home later that same day. The closing was reportedly scheduled for about an hour after the shooting.

Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti called the incident a “heartbreaking tragedy” and thanked first responders for their quick action.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Windsor Police Department.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State