Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are arguing about who makes the best pizza. A new pizza ranking from Italy should clear things up.

Last week, Connecticut claimed the state is the "Pizza Capital of the United States."

CT Gov CT Gov loading...

That's stated on one of four new "Welcome to Connecticut" signs placed on highways at the state border with New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the signs are a reflection of what makes Connecticut special.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy clapped back. Tweeting, at Lamont "You're not even the pizza capital of the tri-state area."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Soon, the New York City Water Department chimed in. Proclaiming if you don't have New York City tap water then you don't have the best pizza.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

According to the update rankings from Italy, the New York City Water Department is right.

Italy Names Pizza From This Pizzeria In New York State The Best In The World

Brooklyn Celebrates John Travolta Getty Images loading...

Italy's "50 Top Pizza" named Una Pizza Napoletana by Anthony Mangieri in New York "the Best Pizzeria in the world."

"In 2024 we have 2500 venues present in the guide including the independent pizzerias and artisan chains. This is a great source of pride for us. A product like pizza has no limits and knows no boundaries because it is the most well-known and best-loved food in the entire world," 50 Top Pizza stated.

"50 Top Pizza" states its rankings are "the most important and heavily followed guide in the world."

Una Pizza Napoletana In New York City Named Best Pizza In The World

Google Google loading...

The pizzeria is located at 175 Orchard Street.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"Anthony Mangieri's legendary NYC pizzeria. A pioneer of Neapolitan-style pizza in the United States, every pizza with naturally-leavened, never refrigerated dough, and then tops with the best ingredients from Italy and domestically and bakes in a wood-fired oven," the website states.

Keep Reading:

Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America

Hudson Valley Pizzeria is 'Internationally Known' For Viral Pies