Why Gas Prices Won’t Drop Below $3 In New York Until Next Year
Gas has dropped slightly across New York, but President Trump's energy expert has bad news.
Gas prices won't drop below $3 until next year!
Hudson Valley Drivers Feeling A Bit Of Relief
Drivers in the Hudson Valley are finally feeling a bit of relief at the pumps. A small amount.
GasBuddy says the average cost of gas dropped by two to three cents across the Hudson Valley. Experts say this decline could be temporary, depending on tensions in the Middle East.
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As of this writing, the average price of gas in New York State is $4.10, down over 2 cents from last week. Before the Iran war began on February 28, 2026, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was approximately $2.98.
Don't Expect Gas Below $3 Any Time Soon
In an interview on CNN's State of the Union, Energy Secretary Chris Wright warned Americans that gas might not drop below $3 until 2027.
He did not note that prices have likely "peaked."
"That could happen later this year. That might not happen until next year," he told CNN when questioned about when gas prices will drop below $3. "But prices have likely peaked."
President Trump Disagrees
President Donald Trump says Wright is "wrong."
He called Wright's comments "totally wrong" during a phone interview with The Hill, say gas prices will drop "as soon as this ends," referring to the ongoing conflict and blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
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