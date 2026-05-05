PD: Hudson Valley Man Kills Mother, Grandfather, Then Himself

A grandfather and mother are dead, allegedly killed by a family member in the Hudson Valley.

The victims of an apparent murder-suicide in the Lower Hudson Valley are being identified.

Apparent Murder-Suicide In Westchester County, New York

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Officials say 76-year-old Robert Watson, his daughter, 50-year-old Cherika Johnson, and his 23-year-old grandson Jaden Johnson, Cherika's son, were all found dead with gunshot wounds at Watson's home on Parkway Homes Road in Greenburgh, New York.

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All three family members were found dead on Thursday during a welfare check.

Cherika's 14-year-old son was at school at the time of the shootings.

Grandson Is The Alleged Gunman

Police believe Jaden fatally shot his mother and grandfather before committing suicide.

A motive is unclear at this time. Police report the investigation into the tragedy is ongoing, but authorities say there's no threat to the public.

Authorities believe the shootings were an isolated domestic incident.

Watson was a Deacon at First Community Baptist Church in Westchester County. He also served as the church's Christian Education director.

"A mental health crisis resulted in the tragic loss of three beloved members of our community," the church wrote on Facebook.

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A vigil for Deacon Watson and his family was held at the church on Saturday.

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