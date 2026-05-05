Drugs That Could Kill 400,000 Found In The Hudson Valley

A months-long investigation in the Hudson Valley just ended with shocking results. What the police uncovered could have killed thousands across New York.

A massive drug bust in Orange County wrapped up last week, with 17 people charged, and a staggering amount of narcotics were taken off the streets.

17 Charged In Major Orange County Drug Bust That Seized Enough Fentanyl For 400,000 Lethal Doses

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"Operation Slow Motion" was a nine-month investigation led by Middletown Police and the Orange County Drug Task Force.

The nine-month undercover investigation into drug trafficking in Orange County ended with 17 people charged, nearly 16 kilograms of narcotics seized, 17 illegal guns taken off the streets, and more than $250,000 in cash recovered.

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Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, Middletown Police Chief John Ewanciw, Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta, and federal partners from the ATF and DEA announced the results of Operation Slow Motion, following the execution of 13 simultaneous search warrants at locations across Middletown, Central Valley, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Harlem, and two towns in New Jersey.

Investigation Began In Middletown, Orange County, New York

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The investigation began last year in Middletown. Police began looking into 52-year-old Zachary Lewis of Central Valley, who was allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl in the area.

Court-authorized wiretaps revealed Lewis was allegedly receiving large quantities of narcotics from suppliers in New York City and New Jersey. The case quickly grew into a full-scale multi-agency operation involving local, state, and federal law enforcement from across the region.

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When search warrants were executed, investigators seized 15 kilograms of cocaine, nearly a kilogram of fentanyl, approximately 200 grams of liquid PCP, several hundred ecstasy pills, 16 illegal firearms, a sawed-off shotgun, over $250,000 in cash, and four vehicles.

400,000 Lethal Doses Of Fentanyl Uncovered

The fentanyl recovery alone is staggering. DA Hoovler said the amount seized had the potential to constitute 400,000 lethal doses.

"Operation Slow Motion is about public safety and lives saved," Hoovler said. "This long-term investigation revealed individuals who allegedly chose to profit off addiction, chaos, and death. The quantity of fentanyl recovered in this case alone had the potential to constitute 400,000 lethal doses."

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Two People Connected To Investigation Still Wanted

Two individuals connected to the investigation are still wanted, and law enforcement is asking the public for help locating them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County District Attorney's Office or local law enforcement.

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