New Rochelle Student Diagnosed With Common Coronavirus Strain

A student from the Lower Hudson Valley tested positive for the coronavirus.

A student at Albert Leonard Middle School in New Rochelle tested positive for the common strain of coronavirus. The middle schooler has the strain N-L 63 and not the deadly strain of coronavirus which is spreading worldwide, Anthony J. Alecca a politician in Westchester County said.

"It is not the strain that has been rapidly spreading around the world. Government Officials, and Myself are urging ANYONE who is feeling severe cold or flu-like symptoms stay home until they get better or seek medical attention. In an abundance of caution, this page will only broadcast information of the coronavirus," Alecca said.

The World Health Organization just declared a global health emergency over the coronavirus spreading from Wuhan, China. Over 8,200 have been infected with the respiratory illness that has killed over 200.

Signs and symptoms of this illness include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. It has the potential to cause severe disease and death, officials say.

