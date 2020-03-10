Mount Saint Mary College has ordered all students and staff to stay away from the campus until at least the end of the month.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This past Sunday, we learned Ulster County had its first confirmed case of novel Coronavirus/COVID-19.

The Ulster County resident recently traveled internationally to France, officials say. He drove himself to the hospital after experiencing coronavirus symptoms where test samples were taken and he was immediately placed into quarantine, officials say.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan identified the man as a middle-aged man from the town of Rochester. The man lives on his own and it doesn't appear he made any contact with any local schools or young people, according to Ryan.

On Monday, Dutchess County Executive Executive Marc Molinaro announced officials believe the man had contact with Dutchess County residents. Those residents are being monitored.

As of this writing, there hasn't been a confirmed case of coronavirus in Orange County, but on Tuesday Mount Saint Mary College told students and staff to leave the Newburgh campus and not return until at least the end of March.

"With the health and safety of our community at the forefront, we have made the decision to move classes online later this week, suspend or reschedule college trips, cancel events, and close the residence halls early. I want to emphasize that there are no cases of COVID-19 connected to campus, and we are taking proactive steps, " Mount Saint Mary College President Jason N. Adsit said.

Classes are running as scheduled for the rest of Tuesday. Classes are canceled on Wednesday, so students can make arrangements to travel home. Students have been told they must leave residence halls by 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Classes will start online on Thursday and Friday. Mount Saint Mary College goes on spring break next week.

Classes will resume online after spring break, on Monday, March, 23. Residence halls are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Sunday, March 29 and face-to-face classes are tentatively scheduled to resume on Monday, March 30.

All campus events, college-sponsored trips and athletic events between March 12 and March 30 have been suspended or will be rescheduled. The college also recommends students and staff not travel internationally.