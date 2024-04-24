Upstate New York Child Badly Injured In Crash On I-87 In Hudson Valley

A rollover crash on I-87 caused delays in the Hudson Valley. A child was airlifted for serious injuries.

On Monday around 10:30 a.m., New York State Police responded to crash on the New York State Thruway.

State Police investigated a personal injury rollover crash on I-87 in the Town of Newburgh.

State Police responded to a report of a personal injury crash on I-87 northbound, in the Town of Newburgh, Orange County

The crash occurred in the area of mile marker 61.9, between exit 17 (Newburgh) and exit 18 (New Paltz).

Cause Of Crash On I-87 Between Orange & Ulster Counties

According to police, a 2022 Toyota Tundra was parked on the right shoulder when the driver, a 42-year-old from Sharon, CT, reentered the roadway into the path of a 2011 Toyota Venza.

This caused the Toyota Venza, to overturn into the median.

Upstate New York Child Airlifted To Westchester Medical Center

The Venza was driven by a 39-year-old woman from Troy, New York.

A 6-year-old passenger of the Toyota Venza was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for severe lacerations. The child's condition wasn't released.

No other injuries were reported, according to New York State Police.

The 42-year-old from Connecticut is blamed for the crash. He was issued a traffic ticket as a result of the crash.

