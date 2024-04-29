New York Resident Told To ‘Avoid’ Eating This Bacon, Worst In US

New York State residents love their bacon! But a brand sold across the state was just voted the worst bacon in America.

Walmart is one of America's favorite stores. Walmart has a store about 10 miles away from 90 percent of the United States.

Lately, it's been in the news for a number of reasons.

The company recently announced a move that cracks down on a cost-saving measure. This has upset many customers.

Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York

As seen above, Walmart has made many recent changes, and it appears the company might want to change its bacon recipe.

Walmart operates nearly 100 stores across New York State.

Walmart-Brand Bacon Named Worst In America

24/7 Wall Street named the "7 Bacon Brands To Avoid" and Walmart’s Great Value brand was named the worst.

The website reviewed seven different food websites, blogs, vlogs, and customer reviews directly from his store's website to craft the list.

Why Great Value Bacon Is Rated So Poorly

Great Value’s Hickory Smoked Bacon has just 2.3 stars (out of 5) on Walmart's website. Over 400 people gave the Walmart bacon just 1 star.

Some complain the bacon turned brown or gray well before the expiration dates. Others say the packaging was damaged.

Another customer said, "If you like 90% fat and 10% bacon, this is your pick.”

Finally, bluntly stated "The WORST bacon I’ve ever purchased" adding "HIGHLY disappointed. Don’t buy this.”

