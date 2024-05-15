Another Beloved Restaurant Chain With 100 New York Eateries Confirms Massive Closures

Many New Yorkers may be forced to say goodbye to their favorite restaurant.

This week, we learned Red Lobster is closing 11 locations in New York State, including four in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Post also reported Wendy's is going to close a number of locations by the end of the year.

Applebee's Confirms Plans To Close Locations

Google Google loading...

Sadly, New York State residents may soon be saying farewell to Applebee's.

Earlier this year, Dine Brands Global, who owns IHOP and Applebee's, announced a number of Applebee's will close across the United States in 2024.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

In an update, Applebee’s president Tony Moralejo provided more information.

Applebee's To Close Up To 35 Locations

Restaurant Chains Applebee's And IHOP To Close Over 100 Stores Getty Images loading...

Moralejo confirmed during a recent earnings call that up to 35 Applebee's will close for good in 2024.

“We’re expecting 25 to 35 net fewer domestic Applebee’s restaurants,” Moralejo said.

New York State is currently home to nearly 100 Applebee's restaurants. You can find an Applebee's in many hometowns in the Hudson Valley. Including in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown and Brewster.

Applebee's, which was recently named one of America's most popular restaurants, hasn't announced closure locations.

CLICK HERE to see where Applebee's ranked.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Below are the top 12 most popular dining options in America. I'm not gonna lie, the top choice shocked me! What do you think?

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Keep Reading:

Fast Food Secrets You Need to Know