‘Hidden’ New York Eatery Among ‘Most Beautiful Restaurants’ In US

A "hidden" restaurant from New York State is among "super-stylish" eateries that "deliver unforgettable dining experiences." We've got a secret look inside.

In honor of PEOPLE’s 50th anniversary and 2024 Beautiful Issue, PEOPLE announced "The 50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in America."

New York City Home To New York State's Most Beautiful Restaurant

PEOPLE named Verōnika in New York City as the Empire State's most beautiful restaurant.

"Housed inside the avant-garde Fotografiska photography museum, Verōnika's Roman & Williams-designed interiors are a luxury escape," PEOPLE states about Verōnika.

More About Why Verōnika Is Most Beautiful

Below is more information about the eatery and more photos from inside.

Beautiful Restaurants Near New York State

New York is bordered by five states. Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

Here are the "most beautiful restaurants" near New York State.

Connecticut: Siena -New Haven, Conn.

Massachusetts: Wusong Road, Cambridge, Mass.

New Jersey: Rat's Restaurant, Hamilton, NJ.

Pennsylvania: SkyHigh, Philadelphia, PA.

Vermont: The Hermitage Inn, Dover, Vt.

"These super-stylish stunners deliver unforgettable dining experiences," PEOPLE stated in its article. "America’s restaurants really show up in the design department."

