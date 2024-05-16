‘Dangerous’ Upstate New York Man Accused Of Revenge Fire

A Hudson Valley man is accused of "horrifying" revenge after getting a speeding ticket.

Late Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced an arrest following a fire at a Trooper's father's home.

Arrest in Arson of Trooper’s Home In Orange County, New York

Tyler Williams, 26, of Middletown, was arrested and charged with arson in the second degree following a five-month investigation.

"After the execution of over twenty judicially-authorized search warrants, largely focused on digital forensics, as well as numerous subpoenas, Tyler Williams was arrested and charged for having set the fire," the Orange County District Attorney's Office stated.

Williams was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail.

"Today’s arrest of Tyler Williams should send a clear message that law enforcement will stop at nothing to hold dangerous criminals who endanger the lives of others accountable for their actions," New York State Police Troop F Commander, Major Michael W. Sumnick stated

Accused Of Setting Fire In Warwick, New York After Ticket

On Dec. 20, 2023, Williams was pulled over in Middletown by a New York State Trooper and issued traffic tickets.

After being issued the traffic tickets, Williams used "various search websites" to try and learn the Trooper's address," officials say.

The next morning, a fire was started at the home of the Trooper’s father in Warwick.

“Law enforcement officers, who are the backbone of the safety of our community, must be protected for doing the dangerous work that they do,” Hoovler said. “Our community will not permit such horrifying conduct."

