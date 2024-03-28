Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved

Some top New York lawmakers are "proud" of this new toll but some Hudson Valley lawmakers call it an "insult to families."

Get ready to pay more to drive to New York City.

MTA Approves Congestion Pricing Plan

On Wednesday, the full MTA board approved the congestion price plan for New York City. This means, most will have to pay a 15-dollar toll to drive past 60th street.

"Congestion pricing will reduce traffic in our crowded downtown, improve air quality and provide critical resources to the MTA." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul previously stated. "I am proud of the thorough Environmental Assessment process we conducted."

Congestion Pricing Details

The plan calls for at least a $15 toll to drive past 60th Street in New York City.

Driving at night, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. will save drivers 75 percent of the proposed toll.

Hudson Valley Official Against New Plan

Rockland County Executive Ed Day called the MTA's congestion pricing plan an "insult" to families.

1st-In-The-Nation Congestion Pricing Program Moving Forward In New York State

On Wednesday, the MTA board approved a tweak to the plan that includes exemptions to yellow school buses, most commuter buses and certain specialized government vehicles.

The MTA hopes to start tolling drivers by mid-June, but several lawsuits are trying to stop congestion pricing, which may delay the June start.

Most Expensive Tolls In New York

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S.

