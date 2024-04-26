3 New York Hometowns Named Among Best Places to Live In U.S

The three New York hometowns that were honored all have ""the blueprint for the future."

Money just named "The 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S."

Best Places To Live In America

The list highlights hometowns across the nation "where a thriving economy meets affordability, diversity and an exceptional quality of life."

Three hometowns from New York State made the list. Below are those hometowns and why Money honored each location.

Three New York Hometowns Named Among Best Places to Live In U.S

Buffalo, Troy And Oneonta Among The Best Places To Live In New York State

The list isn't ranked. Money doesn't highlight which of the 50 is the best place in America to live. Nor does it name which of the three New York locations is the best.

Money says all 50 places on their list, including Buffalo, Troy, and Oneonta showcase "the blueprint for the future." The list is crafted from "rigorous research and data-driven analysis."

"Backed by rigorous research and data-driven analysis, these 50 places are the blueprint for the future," Money states.

