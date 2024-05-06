These Schools In Or Near New York Are Now As Good As Ivy League
Employers are starting to sour on hiring graduates from Ivy League colleges. A new report says these colleges are the "New Ivies."
No matter what college rankings you read, Ivy League universities likely top the list.
Ivy League Schools New York Students Strive For
Below are the eight Ivy League colleges:
- Brown University
- Columbia University
- Cornell University
- Dartmouth College
- Harvard University
- Princeton University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Yale University
Many of those schools are located in or near New York State.
Cornell University: Ithaca, New York
Cornell University is in Ithaca, New York, nestled in New York's Finger Lakes region.
About 33 percent of all U.S. Presidents and current members on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans are Ivy alums.
Forbes Names "New Ivies"
According to Forbes, employers are starting to sour on The Ivy League.
"The Ivy League is losing its standing as America’s producer of great talent," Forbes states.
Forbes named 20 colleges, 10 public and 10 private, that are "turning out the smart, driven graduates craved by employers of all types."
One college from New York State made the list and a few others are near the Empire State.
These East Coast Schools Are "New Ivies"
Binghamton University In New York Honored
All of the schools are "producing the hard-working high achievers that employers crave," according to Forbes
Other Colleges Named A "New Ivy"
Below are the other colleges considered "New Ivies" by Forbes
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- University of Michigan—Ann Arbor
- University of Florida
- University of Notre Dame
- Rice University
- University of Southern California
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- University of Texas-Austin
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- Emory University
- Northwestern University
- Vanderbilt University
