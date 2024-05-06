These Schools In Or Near New York Are Now As Good As Ivy League

Employers are starting to sour on hiring graduates from Ivy League colleges. A new report says these colleges are the "New Ivies."

No matter what college rankings you read, Ivy League universities likely top the list.

Ivy League Schools New York Students Strive For

Canva Canva loading...

Below are the eight Ivy League colleges:

Brown University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Dartmouth College

Harvard University

Princeton University

University of Pennsylvania

Yale University

Many of those schools are located in or near New York State.

Cornell University: Ithaca, New York

Cornell University is in Ithaca, New York, nestled in New York's Finger Lakes region.

Google Google loading...

About 33 percent of all U.S. Presidents and current members on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans are Ivy alums.

Forbes Names "New Ivies"

According to Forbes, employers are starting to sour on The Ivy League.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"The Ivy League is losing its standing as America’s producer of great talent," Forbes states.

Forbes named 20 colleges, 10 public and 10 private, that are "turning out the smart, driven graduates craved by employers of all types."

One college from New York State made the list and a few others are near the Empire State.

These East Coast Schools Are "New Ivies"

Binghamton University In New York Honored

All of the schools are "producing the hard-working high achievers that employers crave," according to Forbes

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Other Colleges Named A "New Ivy"

multiracial university students graduation michaeljung loading...

Below are the other colleges considered "New Ivies" by Forbes

Georgia Institute Of Technology

University of Michigan—Ann Arbor

University of Florida

University of Notre Dame

Rice University

University of Southern California

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Texas-Austin

University Of Wisconsin-Madison

Emory University

Northwestern University

Vanderbilt University

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid new list shows the "most dangerous college campuses" in America. Many are very popular or prestigious colleges.

3 New York Colleges Among "Worst" In America

3 New York Colleges Among "Worst" In America A new list states that three colleges from Upstate New York are among the worst in the nation. However, two were also recently honored as being some of the "best" colleges in America.

Keep Reading: