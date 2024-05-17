‘Most Aggressive Transformation’ Confirmed At Iconic New York Eateries
A very popular restaurant chain confirmed an "aggressive" change to all but 1 location in New York State.
Chuck E. Cheese's is saying goodbye to its beloved, or in some cases, infamous animatronic band.
Chuck E. Cheese Confirms Major Change
Chuck E. Cheese operates over 400 locations, but by the end of 2024, the animatronic band will be removed from all but two locations.
One of those locations is in the Hudson Valley.
In New York State Chuck E. Cheese has 20 locations, including in:
Poughkeepsie
Yonkers
Nanuet
Bronx
Brooklyn
Buffalo
Flushing
Hempstead
Hicksville
Howard Beach
Latham
Long Island City
Patchogue
Rochester
Staten Island
Syracuse
Valley Stream
Vestal
West Islip
Chuck E. Cheese Keeping Band In Nanuet, Rockland County, New York
The nearly 50-year-old arcade-pizzeria franchise is removing Munch's Make Believe Band at every location beside one in Los Angeles and Nanuet, New York.
Munch's Make Believe Band was formed in 1989. It's unclear why the band will remain at those two locations.
What's Next For Chuck E. Cheese
Chuck E. Cheese's chief executive told the New York Times this change is part of the chain's "most aggressive transformation."
Locations that are losing the animatronic band will soon be replaced with more digital screens, digital dance floors and trampoline gyms.
