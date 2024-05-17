Long-Standing Feud Leads To ‘Horrific’ Upstate New York Murder-For-Hire

A Hudson Valley man faces life in prison for his role in the gruesome murder of his neighbor.

On Thursday, in Orange County Court, a jury found a Wallkill man guilty of a murder-for-hire plot.

District Attorney Hoovler Announces Trial Conviction in Wallkill Murder for Hire Case

OCDA OCDA loading...

Enoch Lowe, age 25, of Wallkill, was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him.

Those charges include murder in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy in the second degree.

All are in connection with the murder of Lowe's neighbor, Jeffrey Harris who was 53 at the time of his death.

applebee-mcphillip applebee-mcphillip loading...

He was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home around Halloween in 2022.

Town of Wallkill Man Murdered Repairing Fence Outside Home

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Enoch Lowe Convicted of Murder For Hiring Another Man to Kill his Neighbor

Google Google loading...

Officials say Lowe gave his friend, 24-year-old Damante Stansberry of Middletown, weed and 15-thousand dollars cash to kill Harris.

Lowe served as a lookout when Harris was brutally stabbed in his garage.

“Despite this defendant’s best efforts to avoid responsibility for his heinous crimes, a jury of his peers has rightfully returned the only verdict consistent with the facts and law, that he is guilty,” District Attorney David M. Hoovler said.

Lowe and Harris "had long-standing animosity," officials say.

Faces Life in Prison Without the Possibility of Parole

applebee-mcphillip/OCDA/Rockland Video applebee-mcphillip/OCDA/Rockland Video loading...

Lowe faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when sentenced. He was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following the jury’s verdict.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

“We thank our partners in the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, State Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI for their unwavering support during the investigation and subsequent prosecution of this horrific crime,” Town of Wallkill Police Chief Robert Herman said.

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

Keep Reading:

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety