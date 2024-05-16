Secret Menu At Starbucks In New York State Leaked

A Starbucks menu full of "secret" items was discovered.

When I'm not writing for Hudson Valley Post, I'm a part of the Boris & Robyn Morning Show on WPDH. One of my on-air duties is a top-of-the-hour newscast.

Each newscast highlights information Hudson Valley or New York State residents should know. I end each newscast with a funny, trending, or weird story.

My goal is to inform, but also entertain and if I'm being honest, my favorite part of the job is finding that final story.

Earlier this week, I reported on a story about an alligator that was caught joining the Starbucks drive-thru line in Florida.

I guess even alligators are "basic." I kid, I kid, I too enjoy tasty drinks from Starbucks from time to time.

One Facebook user commented on the alligator at Starbucks and said Starbucks should start selling a Gatorccino, like the secret Puppucino.

The Puppucino is on the "secret menu" at Starbucks. A Puppucino is a cup of whipped cream, served in a cup for your pup.

Secret Menu At Starbucks In New York

Until this story, I had no idea that Starbucks had a secret menu. Did you know?

According to Starbucks Secret Menu, you can purchase a huge variety of secret items. Including:

Secret Lattes

Secret Frappuccinos

Secret Macchiatos

Secret Refreshers

Secret Hot Chocolate

Secret Smoothies

Secret Teas

There are also secret sizes.

CLICK each above highlighted item to enjoy a "secret" item in your favorite style.

