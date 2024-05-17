Twist: Missing Hudson Valley Teens Spotted In Upstate New York
New information was learned as police from the Hudson Valley "work around the clock" as they continue to search for missing teens.
The search for missing Hudson Valley teens continues.
New York State Police And Yorktown PD Searching For Missing Teens In Hudson Valley
Seen In Peekskill, New York. Frequent White Plains, New York
Both were reported missing by their families in Westchester County earlier this week.
May Be In Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York
On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported that it was possible the teens left the Hudson Valley and could have traveled south to New York City or north to Upstate New York.
Seen Getting Off Train In Putnam County, New York
Late Thursday, police announced that 15-year-old Violet Munroe and 17-year-old Evelyn Jimenez were spotted getting off a train in Southeast, Putnam County.
Despite that break in the case, police still don't know where the teens are. Anyone with tips can contact New York State Police or the Yorktown Police Department.
- Call: Yorktown Police Department--(914)-962-4141
- Email: info@yorktownpd.org
- Call: New York State Police (914)-737-7171
- Call: NYSP Cortlandt BCI Phone Number (914)-788-8044
- Email: Adrian.Melendez@Troopers.NY.Org
Around 50 other New York children were recently reported missing across New York State. Take a look at the list below to see if you can help.
