Twist: Missing Hudson Valley Teens Spotted In Upstate New York

New information was learned as police from the Hudson Valley "work around the clock" as they continue to search for missing teens.

The search for missing Hudson Valley teens continues.

New York State Police And Yorktown PD Searching For Missing Teens In Hudson Valley

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Seen In Peekskill, New York. Frequent White Plains, New York

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Both were reported missing by their families in Westchester County earlier this week.

May Be In Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported that it was possible the teens left the Hudson Valley and could have traveled south to New York City or north to Upstate New York.

Seen Getting Off Train In Putnam County, New York

Power Outage Affects MTA Subway Service Citywide Getty Images loading...

Late Thursday, police announced that 15-year-old Violet Munroe and 17-year-old Evelyn Jimenez were spotted getting off a train in Southeast, Putnam County.

Despite that break in the case, police still don't know where the teens are. Anyone with tips can contact New York State Police or the Yorktown Police Department.

Call: Yorktown Police Department--(914)-962-4141

Email: info@yorktownpd.org

Call: New York State Police (914)-737-7171

Call: NYSP Cortlandt BCI Phone Number (914)-788-8044

Email: Adrian.Melendez@Troopers.NY.Org

NYSP/Yorktown PD NYSP/Yorktown PD loading...

Around 50 other New York children were recently reported missing across New York State. Take a look at the list below to see if you can help.

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State

Keep Reading:

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.