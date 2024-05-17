Help: Dead Body Found Floating In Water In Upstate New York Park

New York State Police are asking help after a dead body was discovered inside an Upstate New York State park.

New York State Police rushed the scene on Thursday after learning about the possibility of a dead body.

Deceased Body Located at Letchworth State Park

On May 16, 2024, Troopers and Officers responded to a possible deceased body located in the water at Letchworth State Park in Wyoming County.

Letchworth State Park is an over 14,000-acre New York State Park located in Livingston County and Wyoming County.

The 17-mile park follows the Genesee River as it flows through a deep gorge and over several large waterfalls.

Unknown Dead Body

Responding officers found the body and confirmed the person was deceased.

As of this writing, it's unclear who was found in the water. Police didn't release the person's name, age or gender.

"The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with the New York State Park Police in recovering the unknown body," New York State Police stated in a press release. "This is an ongoing investigation."

What To Do If You Have Information

If you have any information that can help New York State Police, troopers urge you to contact the Troop A Public Information Officer, Trooper James O’Callaghan.

Trooper O’Callaghan can be contacted via email at james.ocallaghan@troopers.ny.gov. Police say you an also send information via fax at (585) 344-6279.

