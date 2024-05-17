Health Alert: Drinks Sold In New York State Laced With ‘Toxic’ Pesticide
Health officials are sounding the alarm about a contaminated drink. New Yorkers are told to toss the drink into "a secure garbage can with a tight-fitting lid."
The FDA announced a tea recall.
Tea Sold In New York State Recalled
The East West Tea Company, based in Oregon, is recalling some of its tea products that are sold nationwide.
Over 54,000 boxes of East West Tea Company's Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support, Caffeine Herbal Supplement teas were recalled.
Each box contains 16 individual teas, meaning over 877,000 tea bags are part of the recall.
Pesticide Found In Tea Sold In New York State
The tea has been recalled due to excessive levels of pesticide residues.
"Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support product is recalled because pesticide residues were detected above action levels," the FDA states.
Why Are Pesticides Bad For Humans
According to the World Health Organization, "pesticides are also potentially toxic to humans."
Pesticides can cause "cancer, effects on reproduction, immune or nervous systems," the WHO warns.
If you recently purchased this tea, check the box for the following recalled lot numbers:
- Lot #0000184330
- Lot #0000184853
- Lot #0000185098
- Lot #0000185100
- Lot #0000185383
- Lot #0000185385
- Lot #0000185387
- Lot #0000185389
- Lot #0000185434
- Lot #0000185436
- Lot #0000185828
- Lot #0000185830
- Lot #0000185832
- Lot #0000186519
- Lot #0000186521
- Lot #000184062
- Lot #0000186900
- Lot #0000186902
- Lot #0000186904
- Lot #0000187357
- Lot #0000187359
- Lot #0000187400
- Lot #0000187402
- Lot #0000187769
- Lot #0000188028
- Lot #0000188030
- Lot #0000188045
- Lot #0000188114
- Lot #0000186600
- Lot #0000186910
- Lot #0000187155
- Lot #0000184691
- Lot #0000184963
- Lot #0000185381
- Lot #0000185518
Officials warn do not drink the recalled tea. It's recommended that you toss it into "a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid."
