Health Alert: Drinks Sold In New York State Laced With ‘Toxic’ Pesticide

Health officials are sounding the alarm about a contaminated drink. New Yorkers are told to toss the drink into "a secure garbage can with a tight-fitting lid."

The FDA announced a tea recall.

Tea Sold In New York State Recalled

The East West Tea Company, based in Oregon, is recalling some of its tea products that are sold nationwide.

Over 54,000 boxes of East West Tea Company's Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support, Caffeine Herbal Supplement teas were recalled.

Each box contains 16 individual teas, meaning over 877,000 tea bags are part of the recall.

Pesticide Found In Tea Sold In New York State

The tea has been recalled due to excessive levels of pesticide residues.

"Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support product is recalled because pesticide residues were detected above action levels," the FDA states.

Why Are Pesticides Bad For Humans

According to the World Health Organization, "pesticides are also potentially toxic to humans."

Pesticides can cause "cancer, effects on reproduction, immune or nervous systems," the WHO warns.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

If you recently purchased this tea, check the box for the following recalled lot numbers:

Lot #0000184330

Lot #0000184853

Lot #0000185098

Lot #0000185100

Lot #0000185383

Lot #0000185385

Lot #0000185387

Lot #0000185389

Lot #0000185434

Lot #0000185436

Lot #0000185828

Lot #0000185830

Lot #0000185832

Lot #0000186519

Lot #0000186521

Lot #000184062

Lot #0000186900

Lot #0000186902

Lot #0000186904

Lot #0000187357

Lot #0000187359

Lot #0000187400

Lot #0000187402

Lot #0000187769

Lot #0000188028

Lot #0000188030

Lot #0000188045

Lot #0000188114

Lot #0000186600

Lot #0000186910

Lot #0000187155

Lot #0000184691

Lot #0000184963

Lot #0000185381

Lot #0000185518

Officials warn do not drink the recalled tea. It's recommended that you toss it into "a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid."

