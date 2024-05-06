Upstate New York Police Department Loses Second Officer In Weeks

A police department in the Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of another officer who suddenly passed away.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is honoring the life of a police officer from Brewster who passed away.

Brewster, New York Police Office, Retired NYPD, Dies

Pressure Cookers Left Around New York City Cause Brief Scare Getty Images loading...

Brewster Police Officer Jose Colon died on Friday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. A cause of death wasn't released.

"Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville and the members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office are deeply saddened by the death of Brewster Police Officer Jose Colon, who passed away last night at the age of 55," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook on Saturday, May 4.

Colon was a retired NYPD officer. He spent over 20 years with the NYPD.

"It's always a loss for the community when someone who has dedicated so many years to serving and protecting others is no longer with us. Our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," McConville stated.

Second Brewster Police Officer To Die In the Past 2 Weeks

Village of Brewster PD Village of Brewster PD loading...

The Village Of Brewster Police Department confirmed Colon's passing on Facebook late Sunday.

Colon died while off duty, officials say. His cause of death wasn't released.

Colon joined the force in Brewster just two months ago, according to the Village Of Brewster Police Department.

"Our Prayers are with Jose and his family. May he Rest In Peace. Another great Officer we lost in the past two weeks," the Village Of Brewster Police Department said.

Village Of Brewster Police Department Sergeant Dies

Village of Brewster PD Village of Brewster PD loading...

In late April, Sergeant Richard Gurniak, 57, died in the "line of duty death."

Hudson Valley, New York Honors Fallen Police Officer The Hudson Valley, New York State and law enforcement from across the country are remembering the life of a police officer who died in the line of duty.

